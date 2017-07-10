Men taken into custody after weapons complaint, incident on Van Horne Street

Police and other emergency services responded to a weapons complaint on Van Horne Street S,outh in Cranbrook, around 8 pm, July 9. Upon arrival police learned there were several people involved, one believed to have a knife and another a baseball bat.

Concerned for the safety of the occupants, police attempted to gain entry to the residence but, were met with an uncooperative, combative male. Attempts to deescalate the situation were unsuccessful. Considering the potential risk to others, police deployed the Conductive Energy Weapon and were able to take control of the male.

Police cleared the residence and confirmed the occupants were not injured. Two subjects known to police were taken into custody.

The immediate response by Cranbrook officers with support from RCMP in Kimberley, Creston and Elk Valley as well as the Conservation Service was key to a successful resolution of a potentially dangerous situation. Innocent persons could have been seriously injured if not for the quick action of the officers involved. Both Cranbrook residents have been released from custody and scheduled to appear in court October 23, 2017.