More than two dozen places in B.C. dipped to record lows on Monday. (Andy Tylo/Twitter)

MAP: B.C. freezes as temperatures dip to record lows

26 new cold records were set Monday

This winter is already off to a freezing start, with 26 records for cold temperatures broken across the province Monday.

The oldest record beaten was in Hope, according to Environment Canada, where the mercury dipped to -3.5 degrees Celsius, down from 2003’s low of -2.8 degrees.

Most of the records beaten were set in 2003.

The cold snap was mostly focused in the Okanagan, with Salmon Arm, Vernon, Princeton, Penticton and Kelowna all beating records. The south coast saw record lows in Whistler and Hope, while Vancouver Islanders froze in Tofino and Campbell River.

MAP: Here’s where the temperatures dipped to record lows across B.C.:

