Man’s death near Golden linked to Lake Louise killing

A woman was found dead at Chateau Lake Louise on the same day a man was found dead in a car in Field

The death of a 52-year-old New Brunswick man whose body was found in a car in Field is being connected to a same-day discovery of a woman’s body in Lake Louise.

In a statement Tuesday, Lake Louise RCMP said a woman was found dead in a hotel room at Chateau Lake Louise on Sunday afternoon. At the time, officers were responding to a welfare check on an occupant in one of the rooms.

The woman’s identity has not been confirmed, but an autopsy has revealed her death was a homicide.

Investigators say they’ve collected sufficient evidence to link her death to the man whose body was also found Sunday inside a 2018 silver Hyundai Elantra on Emerald Lake Road in Field. His name has not been released, and his death has been deemed not suspicious.

Police have released no further details about how to two people are connected, except to say they are not seeking any “additional suspects” in the deaths.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chilliwack trustee issues apology for Facebook comments
Next story
Postmedia providing $40M of advertising to Indochino

Just Posted

City rezones property for apartment building

Neighbours bring concerns about property values, traffic safety to council.

Peabody election win officially certified

Cranbrook municipal byelection sees a dismal turnout of only 15.4 per cent.

Liberal leadership race stops in Cranbrook

Former provincial cabinet minister Andrew Wilkinson makes his case to local party members.

Hockey teams, figure skaters back in action after equipment retrieved from Fernie Memorial Arena

For the past week, Fernie hockey players and figure skaters have been… Continue reading

Mike Peabody wins Council seat

Preliminary results show local businessman with 44% of byelection vote

Watch: The winners of Cranbrook Townsman Poetry Challenge 2017

Congratulations to the winners of the Cranbrook Townsman’s 2017 Poetry Challenge. They are Barbara Phillips, Will Ayling and Bob Wakulich

Watch: The winners of Cranbrook Townsman Poetry Challenge 2017

Congratulations to the winners of the Cranbrook Townsman’s 2017 Poetry Challenge. They are Barbara Phillips, Will Ayling and Bob Wakulich

Reflections on the 24 Hour Photo Challenge

Paul Rodgers Sometimes deciding to do something without really thinking it through… Continue reading

Introducing the Abbotts

Cranbrook Community Theatre inaugurates new awards for local drama

Symphony of the Kootenays: Beethoven, Rosauro, Strauss open new season

Yme Woensdregt The Symphony of the Kootenays is back for another season… Continue reading

Arthur Miller’s gritty Greek tragedy

Cranbrook Community Theatre opens season with ‘View From The Bridge’

BREAKING: Pitt Meadows councillor convicted of sexual assault from 25 years ago

Sentencing date is Jan. 10.

Return of the poet

Shane Koyczan back at the Key City Theatre Wednesday, Nov. 1

Legion’s 2017 Poppy Campaign kicks off

Funds raised will help local veterans

Most Read