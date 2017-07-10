Man with “horrendous” record sent back to jail

Dillan John Andre Cote was sentenced on Monday for a crime spree that started in late 2015 and ended in early 2016. Western News file photo

A man with what was described as a “horrendous” criminal record will spend the next six years in jail.

Dillan John Andre Cote, who Judge Gail Sinclair said spent the balance of his life in custody or probation, had a crime spree in late 2015 and early 2016 that began with shoplifting in Cranbrook and the theft of a car from the same area. He then travelled to Rock Creek where he stole another vehicle and finally was arrested after a 10-hour standoff with RCMP in Oliver.

Cote, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant at the time for a parole violation, refused to leave the Osoyoos residence until the early hours in the morning when RCMP used a distraction method and a gas shell to force Cote and a female he was with out of the home.

Sinclair said in his judgement that part of Cote’s lengthy record had to do with his horrible upbringing and his addiction to drugs.

Cote pleaded guilty to one count of theft under $5,000, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and one count of robbery on Monday at the Penticton provincial courthouse. He was sentenced to four years, but still has two years for to serve on a previous sentence. The jail time given to Cote from the matters dealt with on Monday will begin in 2019.