Man pleads guilty to Impaired Driving Causing Death

On August 21, 2017, in B.C. Supreme Court, Cody William Tanner pleaded guilty to one count of Impaired Driving Causing Death (Section 249-4 of the Criminal Code).

A statement from the RCMP on Tuesday says this stems from a collision which occurred August 21, 2015, on Highway 43 just outside Sparwood, resulting in the death of Cody Elphage Landry, 21.

Sentencing for Tanner will take place on November 20, 2017. Tanner has been released on the undertaking not to occupy the driver’s seat of any vehicle.