Man pleads guilty in manslaughter case

A man charged with manslaughter in the death of a Cranbrook senior earlier this year pleaded guilty in Cranbrook provincial court on Monday.

Emmanuel Robert Murphy appeared by video conference to make the plea, which also included an separate guilty plea for an additional charge of interference with a dead body.

Murphy was charged four months after RCMP responded to the death of a 73-year-old woman near the 2300 block of 3rd St N in March 2017. He has been in custody since shortly after the incident.

Murphy verbally agreed with Justice Lynal Doerksen, when the judge asked him if he understood the implications of the plea.

The court ordered a pre-sentence report that is expected to take up to two months to prepare before holding a sentencing hearing.

Lawyers will reconvene on Nov. 20 to fix a date for the sentencing hearing.

