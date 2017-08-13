Man loses life in motorcycle accident near Jaffray

A man lost his life in a motorcycle accident on the Jaffray Baynes Lake Road near Jaffray, Saturday, August 12, RCMP are reporting.

Cranbrook RCMP and East Kootenay Traffic Services were on the scene at 10:55 a.m. The accident occurred when a the northbound motorcyclist lost control of his Harley Davidson and went off the roadway.

The driver, a 32-year-old man and local resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Sunday, August 13, the RCMP’s East Kootenay Traffic Services, the Southeast District Reconstructionalist Unit and the BC Coroner’s Service were investigating the accident to determine contributing factors.