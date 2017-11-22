Curtis Sagmoen seen while helping neighbours deal with floods in Salmon Arm. (Black Press)

Man linked to Shuswap farm where human remains found to appear in court

A rally will be held on the Vernon courthouse steps prior to Curtis Sagmoen’s appearance

The man associated with a Shuswap property recently searched by police will make another appearance in court on Thursday.

Curtis Sagmoen is set to appear in a Vernon provincial court room at 10:30 a.m. — most likely by video according to the BC Prosecution Service.

The 37-year-old is currently in custody and charged with disguising face with the intent to commit offence, intentionally discharging a firearm while reckless, uttering threats, careless use or storage of a firearm, possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and possession of controlled substance. These charges stem from an Aug. 27 incident in Falkland.

He last appeared in court on Oct. 26, but the matter was put over until Nov. 23.

RELATED: Protest at Vernon court during Sagmoen appearance

RCMP descended on a Silver Creek farm owned by Sagmoen’s father back in October, but would not confirm if the above charges were linked to their search of the property.

On Oct. 13, Vernon RCMP reported they were investigating an Okanagan man in relation to an alleged incident involving threats made to a woman. Police said they initially responded to the incident on Aug. 28.

RELATED: Alleged threats under investigation

Police said the victim reported that upon arriving at an agreed upon location, the male suspect had allegedly produced a firearm and threatened her.

The victim was able to flee the scene unharmed. Subsequently, investigators arrested a 36-year-old man who resides in the area of Salmon River Road, and is known to frequent the Okanagan and Shuswap areas.

Sagemoen is set to appear in court on a traffic-violation matter on Jan. 31 for several headlight infractions that occurred on May 29 in Vernon.

The remains of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux were discovered on the Silver Creek property during the police search back in October.

RELATED: RCMP call off search at Silver Creek farm

Genereaux was last heard from on May 29 in Vernon, and was reported missing to police June 9.

A rally will be held on the Vernon court steps prior to Sagmoen’s appearance. Meagan Louis, a Missing and Murdered Indigenous women’s activist, is organizing the ‘end violence against women’ rally and says she hopes that justice will be served for Traci Genereaux and closure will be given to her family.

