Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica

A magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica coast, shakes San Jose capital

A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 shook Costa Rica on Sunday night, knocking items from shelves and sending people rushing outside in panic.

The country’s Public Safety Ministry said it had reports of two serious injuries as a result of the quake, but did not provide additional details.

Electricity was knocked out in some areas as power lines and poles fell, but there were no reports of major infrastructure damage from the tremor, which hit in a lightly populated area along the Pacific Coast. The government reported some rockslides obstructing highways near the epicenter.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake was centred about 10 miles (15 kilometres) southeast of the town of Jaco, which is about 60 (100 kilometres) miles southwest of the capital, San Jose. The quake was at a depth of about 12 miles (20 kilometres).

Related: Powerful earthquake on Iran-Iraq border kills over 400

The National Emergency Commission said there was no chance of a tsunami.

Magdalena Lopez, who lives in Jaco, said the tremor started softly, but quickly strengthened.

“When we were trying to get out of the house it started to shake again very strongly,” she said. “All of our neighbours were in the street. In front of my house there is an overlook some people started to go up, but it quickly started to shake again.”

Four minutes after the initial earthquake, a magnitude 5.2 aftershock struck.

President Luis Guillermo Solis said via Twitter that the government was still gathering information. He urged people to remain calm and prepare for aftershocks.

Matt Hogan was at home in Punta Uvita, about a 90-minute drive down the coast from the epicenter when the earthquake hit around 8:30 p.m. He said the shaking whipped up two-foot waves in his swimming pool and knocked over glasses and containers in the kitchen.

Javier Cordoba, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. fish farm protest to continue amid court action
Next story
Global carbon pollution on the rise

Just Posted

A week of snowfall records

Nov. 2 snowfall one for the record books, according to Environment Canada.

Hundreds attend community memorial

Friends and family share memories of Hornquist, Smith, Podloski

Wild Theatre’s ‘The Lodge:’ When double-bookings go terribly wrong

The Wild Drama season is underway and approaching opening night for its… Continue reading

WATCH: Barenaked Ladies live at the Key City Theatre

The Canadian rock legends performed songs from their new album as well as their numerous hits

RCMP deliver Q3 crime stats

Calls for mental health issues decreasing due to work by mental health liasion officer.

Watch: Cranbrook’s week in review

A look at the top stories this week in Cranbrook

Watch: Cranbrook’s week in review

A look at the top stories this week in Cranbrook

The further adventures of FozzyFest

Paul Rodgers reports on the latest travails of the ‘Little Music Festival That Could’

Diabetes Canada sets up clothing donation bins in Cranbrook

The average person throws away 37 kilograms of clothing and textiles every… Continue reading

Loving and Hating the Church: Part II

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last week, I wrote the first part of this… Continue reading

Paradise (Papers) by the dashboard light

Carolyn Grant The CRA is reviewing and will take appropriate action.” There’s… Continue reading

Global carbon pollution on the rise

Global carbon pollution rises after three straight flat years

Magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica

A magnitude 6.5 quake hits Costa Rica coast, shakes San Jose capital

B.C. fish farm protest to continue amid court action

Protesters vow to continue the fight against B.C. fish farms

Most Read