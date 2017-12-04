Senator Nancy Green-Raine presents Cranbrook volunteer Glenn Dobie with a Senate 150 commemorative medal for his work with the Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo. Submitted photo.

Local volunteer recognized by Senate

Glenn Dobie receives medal for volunteerism with Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo.

A Cranbrook volunteer who is involved with organizing the Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo has been awarded a medal commemorating 150 years since the Senate’s first sitting.

Glenn Dobie, who is one of faces behind the organization of the event, was honoured by Senator Nancy Green Raine last week and presented with a Senate 150 Commemorative Medal, which recognizes and celebrates community volunteers.

Dobie received the medal during a ceremony with Senator Green-Raine in Senate Chambers in Ottawa on Nov. 29th.

“It was surprising, humbling and really, the acceptance is on behalf of our Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club,” said Dobie, “because the club has embraced the Fondo and there are a lot of people who do a lot of work who don’t receive the same acknowledgement.”

Dobie was one of roughly 100 other recipients of Senate 150 medals, three of which were selected by Senator Green-Raine for their work in building and promoting community trails as a legacy for the future.

“I decided to use the opportunity to recognize individuals who have worked as volunteers to develop and promote hiking and multi-purpose trails in their regions,” said Senator Green-Raine in a press release, “all of which might be considered part of Canada’s Great Trail — a network encompassing the Trans-Canada Trail and many other trails across our great country.

“I truly appreciate the thousands and thousands of trail building volunteers all across our country who have made it possible for all Canadians to have an opportunity to get out into nature and enjoy healthful physical recreation.”

Dobie said he was contacted by Senator Green-Raine in mid-October, who gave him the news.

Dobie, along with the Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary Club, kicked off the first Fondo five years ago, building up from 200 to 500 riders registered for the 2017 ride. Unfortunately, in what was the fifth and largest ever instalment of the event, this year’s Fondo in September was cancelled due to wildfire threats.

However, Dobie credits the club, the community and the ride participants for helping grow the Fondo into what it has become.

“I think the surprising thing is the reach the Gran Fondo has travelled; it’s well beyond our borders of Cranbrook and the East Kootenays to be known nationally now, which is pretty significant, I think,” he said.

The medals are made of Muntz metal, an alloy comprised of bronze, copper and zinc, and were cast by the Royal Canadian Mint.

