Local lakes closed to sport fishing after illegal introduction of invasive largemouth bass

Fussee Lake and New Lake in the East Kootenays have been closed to sport fishing until further notice due to the illegal introduction of invasive fish species, including large-mouthed bass (Fussee Lake) and yellow perch (New Lake).

Invasive fish species can severely impact other aquatic species, including native minnows, young trout and salmon, as well as amphibians and invertebrates. Invasive fish are a major threat to British Columbia’s freshwater fisheries through effects of competition, predation, parasites and disease. Once established, they are very difficult and expensive to remove.

The most effective way to protect British Columbia’s lakes and rivers from this threat is prevention. Live fish should not be moved or released into any of B.C.’s waterbodies.

Any fish of concern should be reported to the ministry’s regional fish and wildlife office.

Fussee Lake and New Lake will remain closed to fishing and will not be stocked with trout until the large-mouthed bass and yellow perch populations have been eradicated.

