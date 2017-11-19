LIVE: BC Liberals kick off leadership debate in Nanaimo

Candidates’ forum is at noon at Vancouver Island Conference Centre

The B.C. Liberal Party is in the midst of determining its next leader, and some of that decision-making will take place today in Nanaimo.

The party holds a leadership debate Sunday, Nov. 19, at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre.

Candidates for leader include Liberal MLAs Mike de Jong, Todd Stone, Andrew Wilkinson, Sam Sullivan and Michael Lee, as well as former Conservative MPs Dianne Watts and Gurmant Grewal.

De Jong said there are a lot of factors the party membership should consider in choosing a leader. He noted that the next leader will be chosen the first week of February, not long before the B.C. government’s next budget and throne speech.

“The question for members of the B.C. Liberal Party, past, present, and future, is who is best equipped to take on the NDP and Mr. Horgan,” de Jong said. “Not six months or 12 months from now – the day after they’re elected leader. That’s going to be a very important dimension.”

Sunday’s debate in Nanaimo starts at noon. According to the party’s website, registration to attend the event has reached capacity.

WATCH LIVE: BC Liberal leadership candidates go head to head in Nanaimo:


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Thousands gathering in Abbotsford for Const. John Davidson funeral procession

Just Posted

Firefighters train for ice rescue

Local emergency personnel get hands-on experience at Idlewild Lake.

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

WATCH: The top stories in Cranbrook this week

Take a look back at the top stories in Cranbrook between Nov. 11-17.

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

Oil dumped illegally at Tie Lake Transfer Station

The Regional District of East Kootenay is searching for any information in… Continue reading

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

The bonfires of the vanities: Then and now

You feel strongly about something, strongly enough to protest it. What are the best ways to show your displeasure?

Restaurant claimed $8,000 went unpaid

Northwest Grill in Cranbrook asserts man who promised Nitros $7.5 million paid for banquet with NSF cheques

Prostate cancer awareness important with or without moustaches

Paul Rodgers November is here again, and while the Movember movement of… Continue reading

Opinion: “Don’t go where I can’t follow!”

Where will Amazon go with newly acquired rights to Lord of the Rings?

Lighthouse offers hope to those facing an abyss

New Cranbrook program supports those with recent dementia diagnosis and their caregivers

WATCH: Thousands gathering in Abbotsford for Const. John Davidson funeral procession

Celebration of life to follow at Abbotsford Centre at 1 p.m.

Start on time: Canucks looking to shake first-period struggles

Canucks centre Bo Horvat said the formula for getting a leg up is there for everyone to see

COMMUTER ALERT: Snowfall warnings in effect across B.C.

Travelling this weekend? Check the forecasts before hitting the road

Most Read