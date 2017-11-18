Lights to turn blue ahead of funeral for fallen Abbotsford police officer

Buildings across B.C. are going blue Saturday night in honour of Const. John Davidson

You may notice buildings and landmarks glowing blue Saturday night.

The blue lights are to honour Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson, who was killed in the line of duty responding to reports of a car theft in progress on Nov. 6.

Blue is the colour of choice typically used to honour fallen officers around the world, often representing the “thin blue line” of police officers who have sworn to protect and serve the citizens of their communities.

READ MORE: Petition started to name street after Const. John Davidson

WATCH: Motorcade carrying Const. John Davidson arrives in Abbotsford

On Friday, the Police and Peace Officers’ Memorial Ribbon Society urged residents and businesses to make the change to blue “in remembrance of [Davidson] and all officers who have sacrificed in the line of duty.”

Earlier this month, residents in Abbotsford were tagging street signs, cars and businesses with satin blue ribbons and bows.

Some landmarks around set to change blue around dusk include: the Canada/US Peace Arch border, BC Place Stadium, the B.C. Legislature and the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Cauldron.

Billboards along the Highway of Heroes will also display a Rememberance sign/dedication to Davidson.

Thousands are expected to attend Sunday’s funeral, including first responders from across Canada, the U.S. and overseas.

Full coverage of the procession and ceremony as it happens will be posted to Abby News.

Previous story
Pine beetles from Jasper National Park moving into commercial forest

Just Posted

Firefighters train for ice rescue

Local emergency personnel get hands-on experience at Idlewild Lake.

WATCH: The top stories in Cranbrook this week

Take a look back at the top stories in Cranbrook between Nov. 11-17.

Forecasters promote avalanche safety awareness

Avalanche Canada advising backcountry enthusiasts to get proper training and equipment.

Oil dumped illegally at Tie Lake Transfer Station

The Regional District of East Kootenay is searching for any information in… Continue reading

Todd Stone campaigns in Cranbrook

BC Liberal leadership hopeful makes pitch to local supporters.

WATCH: The St. Eugene Writer’s Conference

Tapping the creative pool in the Kootenays

The bonfires of the vanities: Then and now

You feel strongly about something, strongly enough to protest it. What are the best ways to show your displeasure?

Restaurant claimed $8,000 went unpaid

Northwest Grill in Cranbrook asserts man who promised Nitros $7.5 million paid for banquet with NSF cheques

Prostate cancer awareness important with or without moustaches

Paul Rodgers November is here again, and while the Movember movement of… Continue reading

Opinion: “Don’t go where I can’t follow!”

Where will Amazon go with newly acquired rights to Lord of the Rings?

Lighthouse offers hope to those facing an abyss

New Cranbrook program supports those with recent dementia diagnosis and their caregivers

Lights to turn blue ahead of funeral for fallen Abbotsford police officer

Buildings across B.C. are going blue Saturday night in honour of Const. John Davidson

Ride-share pioneer drives up quietly

Lyft approaches B.C. without Uber bombast

VIDEO: Rare comic showing Superman’s 1st appearance to be auctioned

The 1938 comic features Superman hoisting a car over his head

Most Read