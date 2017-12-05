Marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn., in a June 17, 2015 file photo. File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

UPDATE: Pot shops speak out against B.C.’s proposed rules

Minimum age set at 19 and public and private retailers will sell it in stores.

Anyone 19 years old and up will be able to buy recreational marijuana in B.C. as soon as Ottawa legalizes it next July.

The province announced it would set the legal minimum age at 19, in line with alcohol and tobacco.

Just like alcohol, wholesale distribution of recreational pot will be handled by the BC Liquor Distribution Branch. It will be sold by both public and private retailers.

“Looking at the responses received, it’s clear that British Columbians support the priorities of protecting young people, health and safety, keeping the criminal element out of cannabis and keeping roads safe,” said Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth.

The province kicked off several weeks of public consultation in late September and released Tuesday’s recommendations following input from nearly 50,000 British Columbians, and submissions from 141 local and Indigenous governments.

Farnworth assured reporters at the start of consultation that the government was doing everything it could to finish its work by the July deadline.

Marijuana dispensary owners in Vancouver weren’t all pleased with the government’s decision.

Troy, the manager of Vancouver’s Lime Life Society,

“The proposals all suck,” Troy, who declined to provide his last name, said.

“The plan to sell it in liquor stores is completely unfeasible and unreasonable.”

Despite the public input campaign, Troy feels that the proposed provincial regulations are overbearing for an industry that he says has done fine on its own.

“Unfortunately, it’s people making decisions about products and services they don’t know much about, or aren’t educated on,” he said.

“Hopefully anything they do will be challenged with Charter of Rights and Freedoms challenge.”

Another marijuana dispensary employee, who declined to have her name used, said that she was disappointed with the production quality she foresees at public retailers.

“This isn’t the cannabis I want representing our country,” she said. “I’m disappointed.”

VIDEO: B.C. to consult public on marijuana legalization

The federal bill to legalize and regulate marijuana, introduced in early 2017, received final approval in the House of Commons last week.

It now moves to the Senate, where it is likely to face heavy opposition from Conservatives who argue legalization should be delayed because the process is being rushed.

Further details on the rules for recreational pot in B.C. won’t be released until early 2018.

Farnworth was expected to provide more details on the just-announced regulations later on Tuesday.

Previous story
BC Hockey makes full face protection mandatory at the Junior B level
Next story
BC MLA wants to abolish Daylight Saving Time

Just Posted

MBSS Wild basketball teams shine in Calgary tourneys

Three Cranbrook high school teams hit the road over weekend, pick up wins against tough opposition

Randy Bachman coming to Cranbrook in March, 2018

Tickets for Key City Theatre concert go on sale Friday, Dec. 8

Symphony of the Kootenays open rehearsal, Saturday, Dec. 2

The Symphony of the Kootenays holds open rehearsals prior to its Cranbrook… Continue reading

Local volunteer recognized by Senate

Glenn Dobie receives medal for volunteerism with Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo.

Jaffray Area OCP does not proceed

Following the public hearing on the Jaffray Area Official Community Plan [OCP]… Continue reading

WATCH: Mount Baker engages in 16 Days of Activism Campaign

Paul Rodgers Students and teachers at Mount Baker Secondary School are engaging… Continue reading

World O’ Words: My bandwidth is full up

This is a relatively new word, but it sounds like it could be a very old one.

WATCH: Mount Baker engages in 16 Days of Activism Campaign

Paul Rodgers Students and teachers at Mount Baker Secondary School are engaging… Continue reading

Audobon calling

Birdwatchers coming together for 118th Christmas Bird Count in East Kootenay

BC MLA wants to abolish Daylight Savings Time

Okanagan-Boundary MLA Linda Larson put forward a private member bill

BC Hockey makes full face protection mandatory at the Junior B level

Changes in effect across B.C. next season

Countdown is on for Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

Tickets for all games available from Jan. 27 to Feb. 4 at the SOEC

Updated: IOC suspends Russian Olympic committee

The IOC has suspended the Russian Olympic committee, but will allow athletes to compete as neutrals

UPDATE: Pot shops speak out against B.C.’s proposed rules

Minimum age set at 19 and public and private retailers will sell it in stores.

Most Read