Kimberley Alpine Resort to open this weekend

The ski hill will be open for the season as of Saturday, Dec. 9

Kimberley Alpine Resort (KAR) is pleased to announce that they will be officially open on Saturday, Dec. 9.

A press release from the resort says a snowy November has made for a solid base up on the mountain, so they are “keen to get skiing and riding.”

Most terrain off of the Easter Chair will be open, this includes skiing the Vimy Ridge zone, and the upper parts of the Black Forest and Tamarack Ridge zones. Access to the Easter Chair will be by way of the North Star Express Quad Chair. Exit off the mountain back to the base will be by way of the Ridgeway ski way.

Various services will be open starting this weekend including:

• Guest Services – open this week 10 am – 5 pm, and then 8:30 am – 4:30 pm during the ski season. Come get your passes printed early, and do your waivers online at skircr.com ahead of time to speed up the process. 250-427-4881

• Buckhorn & Main – NEW RESTAURANT – open daily now – 11am on weekends, and 4pm on weekdays. 250-427-2525

• Stemwinder Bar & Grill – Open 11 am on weekends and 11:30 am on weekdays. 250-432-0304

• Slopeside Cafe – open 8:30 am for Starbucks coffee, breakfast and lunch.

• Winter Sports School – sales desk open 9am – 4pm. Lessons start on December 16th (or earlier upon request). 250-432-0315.

• Sports Alpine Retail Cabin – open at 8:30 am daily for all your skiing and riding needs, and for your Christmas gift shopping! 250-432-0314.

• Equipment Rental Shop – open at 8:30 am daily. 250-432-0308.

• Ski & Board Repair Shop – open this Friday 9 am – 4 pm for binding adjustments, mounting, and waxing, and then 8:30 am daily. 250-432-0308.

Please be aware and ski with care, and watch for early season hazards. Skiing on the Easter Chair is awesome, but is not recommended for first-timers or rank beginners.

Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 1%
Hope fades in finding vulnerable B.C. wildfire evacuee

