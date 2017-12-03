Premier John Horgan with Kelowna West NDP candidate Shelley Cook at Sunday’s nomination meeting where Cook was acclaimed as the party’s candidate in the upcoming byelection. —Image: Alistair Waters/Capital News

Kelowna West voters to pick Christy Clark’s replacement in February

Premier John Horgan says while no date yet, he will call the byelection in early January.

B.C. Premier John Horgan is finally ready call the byelection in Kelowna West.

Following the official nomination of Shelley Cook, the NDP’s candidate in the riding on Sunday, Horgan told reporters he will call by byelection in early January, and Kelowna West voters will head to the polls in early February.

He said he wants the winner in the legislature when the NDP government brings down its budget the third week of February.

Horgan has until early February to call the vote, which would be followed by a 28-day campaign.

The seat became vacant Aug. 4 when former Liberal premier Christy Clark quit politics after the NDP and the B.C. Greens teamed up to defeat her minority government following last May’s provincial election. In that election, the Liberals won 43 seats, the NDP 41 and the Greens three.

The current numbers in the B.C. Legislature are 41 seats each for the NDP and the Liberals, three for the B.C. Greens and one independent—speaker Daryl Plecas, a former B.C. Liberal. Kelowna West remains vacant.

The Liberals are currently in the midst of leadership contest to replace Clark, with six candidates vying for the job. They debated each other Saturday in Kelowna.

In the upcoming byelection, Cook will run against the riding’s former Liberal MLA Ben Stewart and a Green candidate who will be named Monday.

Horgan said he did not ask Green Party leader Andrew Weaver to refrain from fielding a candidate in Kelowna West to give Cook a better chance of winning. He said he is confident Cook can win despite the riding’s long history of electing first Social Credit MLAs and then B.C. Liberal MLAs.

“I think voters here are tired of the Liberals treating this riding like a commodity, to be traded,” said Horgan, noting with the upcoming byelection there will have been four elections in Kelowna West in the last four years—two provincial elections and two byelections.

In 2013, Stewart stepped down after being re-elected in Kelowna West to allow Clark to run. She easily won the byelection and in May was re-elected with 59.6 per cent of the vote over Cook, who finished second and and Green Party candidate Robert Mellalieu.

Horgan said he plans to return to the riding often between now and the byelection to campaign for Cook.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I fell asleep’ admits second mate in 100,000 litre fuel spill off B.C.’s coast

Just Posted

Kootenay authors gather at Lotus Books

An event at Lotus Books in Cranbrook, Saturday, Dec. 2, featured eight local authors offering previews of new work.

Symphony of the Kootenays open rehearsal, Saturday, Dec. 2

The Symphony of the Kootenays holds open rehearsals prior to its Cranbrook… Continue reading

MBSS Wild Senior boys volleyball finish second at provincial championship

Cranbrook boys fall just short of first ever BC title, lose to Semiahmoo in close final match

Women’s and Men’s resource centres launch unique enterprise

Two local centres working for people facing upheaval in their lives have joined forces in a first-of-a-kind partnership, to create a business to raise funds, raise awareness, and help their clients.

Parliament welcomes Cranbrook’s Special Olympians

Roxana Podrasky, Erin Thom and Jonathan Robins given standing ovation in House of Commons

Symphony of the Kootenays open rehearsal, Saturday, Dec. 2

The Symphony of the Kootenays holds open rehearsals prior to its Cranbrook… Continue reading

WATCH: The week in review

A quick look back at some of this week’s top news stories in Cranbrook

Man Back in Custody After Second Drug Seizure in Two Days

A Cranbrook resident is back behind bars and facing new charges after… Continue reading

The small-c commute: I love it

I have lived, worked and studied all over Canada, and I have driven it all.

Cranbrook Elementary Mass Choir Concert celebrates 37 years

A rich and spirited local tradition continues forth this year with the… Continue reading

Kelowna West voters to pick Christy Clark’s replacement in February

Premier John Horgan says while no date yet, he will call the byelection in early January.

Families of B.C. couple whose plane went missing not giving up

Six members of Ashley Bourgeault’s and Dominic Neron’s families have travelled to Revelstoke

‘Coco’ tops box office for second straight week with $26.1M

The film has already racked up a global gross of $280 million

VIDEO: First of three supermoons lights up the night sky Sunday

The moon will be only 492 kilometres further away than its closest orbit to the sun

Most Read