Kamloops RCMP searching for man with gun after reported shots fired

A man with a gun in Kamloops may have shot a construction workers

Kamloops RCMP are on scene at the G&M Trailer Park after a morning shooting involving a man with a gun who may have shot at nearby construction workers.

“We are are asking the public not to share any information about specific police activities or locations on social media,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie in a statement, as the Emergency Response Team and local detachment deal with the situation.

Highway 5 is shut down in both directions at Mt. Paul Way and Valleyview exchange. Motorists are also advised to avoid this area.

Police are directing residents in the area to remain indoors as they continue to look for a man with a gun who may have shot at nearby construction workers.

I heard ‘pop, pop, pop’, witness says

Police have not yet released firm details on the situation and how it transpired Friday morning in the Valleyview area of town.

Chris Brown, a witness nearby and Varsteel Ltd. warehouse worker, told Black Press Media that he was on his lunch break when gunfire erupted at the intersection near his workplace on Chilcotin Road and Athabasca Street.

First he heard the screech of tires – a common occurrence at the intersection, he said.

“But there was a bang after that so we got up to go look, there was police everywhere and a truck there and then there was just pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” he said. The outside of the warehouse was hit with a bullet.

“We ran back to the lunchroom and then the cops took off after a guy in a green truck.”

Smith said several workers at a construction site across the street were outside at the time.

There has also been a large police presence reported on Windsor Avenue on the North Shore, with nearby Bert Edwards Science and Technology School on lock down.

With files from Kamloops this Week

