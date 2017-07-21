Jaffray fire department responds to vehicle fire

Six firefighters and three pieces of apparatus responded to the scene of a vehicle fire at a residence on Thursday afternoon.

“The fire started in the pick up truck in the yard and quickly spread into the trees,” says Elk Valley & South Country Rural Fire Chief, Dave Boreen. “Fast action by residents in the area helped slow the fire until our crews arrived.”

The blaze was quickly extinguished and hot spots mopped up and Chief Boreen says the neighbours and firefighters who responded to the call were instrumental in keeping the fire contained and controlled.

“This had the potential to be a much more serious event. The truck had diesel fuel storage tanks in the back, conditions are tinder dry and we had gusty winds all afternoon. The neighbours and firefighters did a tremendous job today.”

The truck was heavily damaged by the fire and there was no damage to the nearby residence or surrounding structures..