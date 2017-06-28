Indecent act committed at Jim Smith park

RCMP looking for suspect who took off from Jim Smith Lake Provincial Park.

Cranbrook RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person alleged to have committed an indecent act at Jim Smith Lake Provincial Park approximately 8pm (MT) on June 27th, 2017.

The suspect walked onto a campsite and engaged the lone adult male occupant in conversation prior to the offence. The suspect was directed off the site by the victim and departed in a newer model grey car. The suspect is described as follows:

– 30s male

– Dark hair (possibly a mullet)

– Thin

– Colored tattoos on both arms

– Wearing jeans and an open jean vest with no shirt

RCMP are asking anyone who may have information on this individual to contact the Cranbrook Detachment at 250-489-3471 or Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be relayed via web or text based tips with details on canadiancrimestoppers.org