Penalties for distracted driving have risen as handheld device use has become a bigger problem. (Black Press files)

ICBC tests new distracted driving prevention technology

Phone app prevents drivers from using devices while driving

The Insurance Corporation of B.C. is starting two pilot projects using new technology to prevent distracted driving.

ICBC plans to recruit 200 volunteer drivers to test a smartphone app connected to a device on their vehicles. The system prevents use of the phone while the vehicle is in operation. Attorney-General David Eby said people interested in testing the device and giving input into how it should be used can go to www.icbc.com to sign up.

The other pilot project is a Bluetooth-enabled scope to be used by police. The scope will capture an image that can be shared with other officers in an area for traffic enforcement, and officers will be able to immediately show a distracted driver the image.

“Distracted driving is serious high-risk behaviour, which is now responsible for more than 25 per cent of all car crash fatalities in our province,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. “If new technology can help police and drivers alike put an end to distracted driving, then we’ll have helped make roads safer in B.C.”

RELATED: B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties

The B.C. government announced Nov. 6 that penalties are increased for drivers who get a second distracted driving ticket within two years. The combination of fines and ICBC penalty points for the second offence in that time could total $2,000, when the new ICBC rules take effect in March 2018.

Government figures show that 25 per cent of fatal accidents in B.C. are now related to distracted driving, with an average of 78 deaths per year. With the rise of mobile devices, distraction is approaching impaired driving as a leading cause of injury and death on roads.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bieber, Cara, Buble, McLachlan among Canadian Grammy nominees

Just Posted

36th annual Seniors Dinner served up Wednesday at Colombo Lodge

Community comes together to help Rotary Club serve at largest seniors event in southeast BC

VIDEO: MBSS Wild Music does ‘End of an Era’

Cranbrook’s Mount Baker Secondary School program produces music video for CBC Music Class Challenge, and nationwide competition - recording the Strombellas’ End of and Era

Cranbrook Market Magic

Annual Cranbrook Farmer’s Market Winter Market draws huge crowds to the downtown core

WATCH: WestJet comes to the East Kootenay

A big announcement took place this morning, Friday November 24: WestJet will… Continue reading

Wild Music seeks to launch new era with ‘End Of An Era’

Music department enters video in nation-wide competition

Staff and volunteers go into overdrive at Food Bank

As the holidays approach the Cranbrook Food Bank’s workload increases

Riverdale star recounts working with Meghan Markle in B.C.

B.C.-born actor Lochlyn Munro is on the series Riverdale and worked with Prince Harry’s fiancee.

Staff and volunteers go into overdrive at Food Bank

As the holidays approach the Cranbrook Food Bank’s workload increases

Bali volcano spits ash into sky closing airport

More than 440 flights were cancelled Tuesday, affecting nearly 60,000 passengers in Bali

Christmas lights cause Kelowna fire

Kelowna Fire Department say a minor deck fire was caused by faulty installation of Christmas lights

A royal wedding at Windsor Castle next May

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be married in May of 2018

Marijuana legalization passes in House of Commons

It now moves to the Senate, where Conservative senators are threatening to hold up passage of the bill.

ICBC tests new distracted driving technology

Phone app prevents drivers from using while driving

Bieber, Cara, Buble, McLachlan among Canadian Grammy nominees

This year’s Grammy nominees are released

Most Read