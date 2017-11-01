ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

ICBC rates increase 6.4 per cent for basic coverage today.

Announced in September, Attorney General David Eby said the rate hike comes after ICBC recorded its largest loss in history.

The basic rate increase translates to $57 a year more for the average B.C. driver on basic insurance.

For drivers who also have ICBC’s optional insurance coverage, a series of quarterly increases in those rates mean the average driver will be paying $130 a year more by next year.

Drivers with at-fault crashes now also face steeper rate increases than are currently assessed.

With files from Tom Fletcher

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Public Works explains snow removal policy

Just Posted

Power In The Music: Burton Cummings in Cranbrook

Burton Cummings demonstrated why he is still one of Canada’s greats at a sold out concert at the Key City Theatre Sunday, Oct. 29.

Public Works explains snow removal policy

For the Townsman It is an annual ritual of most Canadians –… Continue reading

Supreme Court to rule on Ktunaxa Qat’muk appeal

Ktunaxa argue religious freedom was violated when ski resort plan was approved near Invermere.

Stetski calls for ammonia phase-out in arenas

Kootenay-Columbia MP rises in the House of Commons to respond to Fernie tragedy.

Cranbrook RCMP Investigating Fatal Vehicle Vs Pedestrian Collision

On Saturday, October 28, Cranbrook RCMP responded to an early morning collision… Continue reading

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

EK-SART launches after years of planning

New team created to help victims of sexualized assault

Darkness on the Waterfront

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents Arthur Miller’s “View From The Bridge”

Letters to the Editor: Oct. 31

Parkland Re-zoning This is the first and only letter I have ever… Continue reading

Dominion Securities donates to Symphony

RBC-Dominion Securities last week made a donation of $1,000 to the Symphony… Continue reading

NYC truck attack: Investigators scour driver’s background

11 people died in the attack in Manhattan

ICBC rates go up 6.4 per cent Nov. 1

B.C. motorists will pay an average increase of $4.75 per month for basic insurance coverage

VIDEO: What’s plan B for Massey tunnel, opposition asks

Premier John Horgan wants ‘biggest benefit to public’

Most Read