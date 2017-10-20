UPDATED: Hydro lines down near Moyie

Hydro lines are down on a stretch of road south of Moyie, snarling traffic in both directions.

Drive B.C. said lines are down 8 kilometers west of of the East Kootenay community on Hwy. 3. The road has been reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic.

“There might be temporary, short closures, so drivers should expect delays this evening going through Moyie,” Sally MacDonald, community relation for BC Hydro East Kootenay.

Approximately 25 customers appear to be affected by the damage and should expect their power to return around 8 p.m. MT.

As of approximately 4 p.m. MT, BC Hydro crews estimated they had about four hours of work ahead of them, according to MacDonald.

The problem began with a tree.

“A tree fell on a power line on Hwy. 3 in Moyie near Batemon Rd. That happened at about 12:30 p.m. MT,” said MacDonald.