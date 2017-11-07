Hitchhiker cuffed after driver held at gunpoint in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP say a male hitchhiker is in custody after holding a commercial driver at gunpoint

  • Nov. 7, 2017 7:30 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A man is in custody in Kamloops after a truck driver was held at gunpoint on Monday night.

The incident prompted Kamloops RCMP to close the Coquihalla Highway at the weigh scales immediately south of Kamloops.

RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk said Mounties in Kamloops and Clearwater received a report at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday that a hitchhiker was holding a commercial truck driver at gunpoint after being picked up near Avola, north of Clearwater on Highway 5 North. Clearwater is 90 minutes northeast of Kamloops.

Moskaluk said the truck continued south on Highway 5 North and was eventually found by Mounties neat the weigh scales on the Coquihalla just south of the Copperhead Road exit in Kamloops.

Related: Suspect in assault of Kamloops Mountie arrested

Police disabled the truck and the driver was able to escape his vehicle unharmed. Moskaluk said the suspect was eventually taken into custody without incident a few hours later.

Previous story
Canines of compassion and concern
Next story
Silver Creek farm search has parents anxious for answers

Just Posted

Canines of compassion and concern

Therapy Dog program comes to Cranbrook

Jumbo resort consultants willing to work with Ktunaxa

Despite court ruling, project in standstill as proponents deal with government oversight

Man pleads guilty in manslaughter case

A man charged with manslaughter in the death of a Cranbrook senior… Continue reading

Polygamous leader to launch charter challenge

Winston Blackmore back in Cranbrook Supreme Court to argue guilty finding in polygamy case.

BREAKING: Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa Jumbo resort appeal

Ktunaxa argued the area around a proposed ski resort carries significant spiritual meaning

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

Family lore fuels Jacob’s children’s book

Paul Rodgers Cranbrook born and bred writer and communications professional extraordinaire Jody… Continue reading

Cranbrook Legion’s 2016 Poppy Campaign raises $50K

Remembrance Day ceremonies set for Saturday, Nov. 11

Silver Creek farm search has parents anxious for answers

Believing their daughter is dead, Ashley Simpson’s parents want to be able to lay her to rest

Curves Cranbrook raises funds for Breast Cancer Month

Members at Curves in Cranbrook raised approximately $1,200 over the month of… Continue reading

‘There are no words’: Abbotsford community holds quiet vigil for fallen police officer

A few dozen residents laid flowers and lit candles at the Abbotsford Police Department’s door

Police dogs trained to detect human remains

RCMP dogs get trained in central Alberta to detect human remains

Hitchhiker cuffed after driver held at gunpoint in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP say a male hitchhiker is in custody after holding a commercial driver at gunpoint

VIDEO: Tax haven controversy deals another body blow to Trudeau’s middle-class brand

‘Paradise Papers’ revealed off-shore accounts for several Liberal associates

Most Read