Highway collision at Jaffray claims life

A woman from Grand Forks was killed, and two passengers injured, when a pick-up truck crossed the centre line into the path of a semi

A woman from Grand Forks was killed early Sunday, and two passengers injured, when a pick-up truck crossed the centre line into the path of a semi on Highway 3/93 at Jaffray, a half hour east of Cranbrook.

Cranbrook RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision in the early morning of Sunday, July 9 — approximately 2:30 a.m. A press release stated the collision occurred when the pick-up crossed the centre line for unknown reasons, in the path of a semi hauling vehicles.

The pick-up was carrying three people, including a 13-year-old youth. The collision resulted in the death of the driver of the pick-up — a Grand Forks area woman — severe injury to the 13-year-old, and non-life-threatening injuries to the other female passenger of the pick-up, and also to the driver of the semi.

The collision is currently being investigated by the Cranbrook RCMP detachment, with assistance from East Kootenay Traffic Services, Collision reconstructionalists, the B.C. Commercial Vehicle Inspectors Service.

The roadway at the time of the collision was clear and dry. The causes of the collision are to be determined.

RCMP want to remind drivers to take frequent breaks when driving, to stay fresh and alert.