High-ranking Hells Angel dies in Abbotsford hospital

A former high-ranking member of the Hells Angels in Kelowna has died at Abbotsford Regional Hospital (ARH).
David Giles, 67, died Saturday, according to a press release issued by Pacific Institution, where Giles had been incarcerated since March 31 of this year.
His cause of death has not been released.
Giles had been serving a sentence of just over 11 years after being convicted of conspiracy to import cocaine, conspiracy to traffic cocaine and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
He was convicted last September and sentenced in March 2017 following an undercover RCMP operation, known as E-Predicate, that began in 2012.