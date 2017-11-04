Health Canada expands fire extinguisher recall involving 2.7 million devices

Health Canada says the fire extinguisher can become clogged, and may fail during a fire

The Canadian government is expanding a recall of Kidde and Garrison brand fire extinguishers to cover some 2.7 million of the devices in Canada, including some that date back more than 40 years.

Health Canada says the fire extinguisher can become clogged or require excessive force to operate and may fail during a fire.

The agency also warns the nozzle may come off with sufficient force to pose a hazard.

The recall covers fire extinguishers with plastic handles and push-button pindicators.

The 1.2 million plastic-handle extinguishers were sold between Jan. 1, 1973, and Aug 15, 2017, while the push-button type were sold from Aug. 11, 1995, to Sept. 22, 2017.

The expanded recall involves fire extinguishers not included in previous recalls in March 2009 and February 2015.

The recall is in concert with Kidde and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission —more than 37 million extinguishers are being recalled in the U.S.

Health Canada says the company has received reports of two cases where the extinguishers didn’t work properly in Canada.

Kidde says it has received a report of a death in the U.S. involving a car fire and some 390 other reports of malfunctions involving extinguishers in the U.S. that led to 16 injuries.

The model numbers for the affected products can be seen on the federal government’s website.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Can Apple live up to the hype for the iPhone X?

Just Posted

BREAKING: Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Ktunaxa Jumbo resort appeal

Ktunaxa argued the area around a proposed ski resort carries significant spiritual meaning

Gas prices going up

Several factors led to latest rise says petroleum analyst

Caribou populations continue to decline due to loss of habitat: federal report

There are only 17 caribou in the Purcell Mountain range and 11 in the Selkirks

Power In The Music: Burton Cummings in Cranbrook

Burton Cummings demonstrated why he is still one of Canada’s greats at a sold out concert at the Key City Theatre Sunday, Oct. 29.

Public Works explains snow removal policy

For the Townsman It is an annual ritual of most Canadians –… Continue reading

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for East Kootenay

Cold Arctic front meets with coastal low-pressure system, creating high snowfall

The second annual Kootenay Game Changer Awards

The second annual Kootenay Game Changer Awards took place the evening of… Continue reading

WATCH: Anadil Halloween

The belly dance troupe performed at the Tamarack Centre on October 31

Curves Cranbrook raises funds for Breast Cancer Month

Members at Curves in Cranbrook raised approximately $1,200 over the month of… Continue reading

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C.’s own hammock deer garners celebrity status

After getting tangled in a backyard hammock the deer in Prince Rupert has T-shirts, Facebook page

Health Canada expands fire extinguisher recall involving 2.7 million devices

Health Canada says the fire extinguisher can become clogged, and may fail during a fire

Cineplex to bring ‘Sunday Night Football,’ Super Bowl to movie theatres

Seven games leading up to the Super Bowl will be hosted in the adults-only VIP cinemas

Most Read