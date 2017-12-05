Health and safety are issues for trans youth: University of B.C. survey

Almost half of young adult transgender people said they did not seek health care when they needed it

A new study says safety, exposure to violence and discrimination are major issues for transgender youth in Canada.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia analyzed data from 923 youths and adults aged 14 to 25 who responded to a countrywide survey conducted in 2013 and 2014.

Two-thirds of the youth reported discrimination because of their gender identity, about half said they were discriminated against because of their physical appearance, and another 70 per cent reported sexual harassment.

The report says nearly two-thirds of respondents reported self-harm in the past year, while a similar percentage reported serious thoughts of suicide.

It says close to half of young adult transgender people, aged 19 to 25, did not seek health care when they needed it as many reported having had an uncomfortable and frustrating encounter with a doctor.

The study found that 34 per cent of youths aged 14 to 18 did not seek professional care for physical problems while 47 per cent of those aged 19 to 25 had passed on mental health care, physical health care or regular checkups.

The study’s analysis shows people whose transgender identity was known by their doctor had better general health than those whose physician was unaware, or those who weren’t sure if their doctor knew.

It says youth who reported their doctors knew they were transgender also had better overall mental health than those whose doctors did not have that information.

The study was published last week in the international journal Family Practice.

One of its authors said the results show the need for a more supportive approach in health care for transgender youth.

“Trans youth have higher risk for negative health outcomes due to stigma and discrimination, so knowing that they don’t access health care even when they need to is concerning,” said Elizabeth Saewyc, a nursing professor who leads the Stigma and Resilience Among Vulnerable Youth Centre at the University of B.C.

“The responsibility lies with us — with health professionals, health educators, and policymakers — to improve our competency in transgender health and ensure our trans patients can have confidence in the health care they receive,” she said in a statement.

The study says the Canadian Medical Association passed resolutions in 2014 and 2015 in support of transgender patients including integrating sex and gender diversity education into medical school curricula and programs, along with the development of clinical tools to help physicians and medical students better understand LGBT health needs.

“Canadian medical schools provide a median of four hours in pre-clinical education and zero hours of clinical education on the entirety of LGBT topics,” the report says. “It is therefore not surprising that many clinicians may be unskilled, unknowledgeable or uncomfortable providing health care for transgender youth.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Pot shops speak out on B.C.’s proposed rules on age, retail plan
Next story
Jaffray Area OCP does not proceed

Just Posted

MBSS Wild basketball teams shine in Calgary tourneys

Three Cranbrook high school teams hit the road over weekend, pick up wins against tough opposition

Councillors appointed to various committees

Council divided up their responsibilities on various committees during Monday’s regular meeting… Continue reading

Randy Bachman coming to Cranbrook in March, 2018

Tickets for Key City Theatre concert go on sale Friday, Dec. 8

Symphony of the Kootenays open rehearsal, Saturday, Dec. 2

The Symphony of the Kootenays holds open rehearsals prior to its Cranbrook… Continue reading

Local volunteer recognized by Senate

Glenn Dobie receives medal for volunteerism with Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo.

WATCH: Mount Baker engages in 16 Days of Activism Campaign

Paul Rodgers Students and teachers at Mount Baker Secondary School are engaging… Continue reading

World O’ Words: My bandwidth is full up

This is a relatively new word, but it sounds like it could be a very old one.

WATCH: Mount Baker engages in 16 Days of Activism Campaign

Paul Rodgers Students and teachers at Mount Baker Secondary School are engaging… Continue reading

Audobon calling

Birdwatchers coming together for 118th Christmas Bird Count in East Kootenay

Health and safety are issues for trans youth: University of B.C. survey

Almost half of young adult transgender people said they did not seek health care when they needed it

OPINION: Mandatory full face protection a smart move for hockey

“I can relate more intimately than most; I lost my eye to a hockey stick in June of 1990.”

B.C. casinos must declare cash deposits in new rules over money laundering

David Eby said the policy changes are the first interim recommendations from an upcoming independent review

BC MLA wants to abolish Daylight Saving Time

Okanagan-Boundary MLA Linda Larson put forward a private member bill

BC Hockey makes full face protection mandatory at the Junior B level

Changes in effect across B.C. next season

Most Read