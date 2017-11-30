Gregg Zaun fired from Sportsnet for “inappropriate behaviour”

Company says the Blue Jays analyst has been terminated, effective immediately

Gregg Zaun has been fired from Sportsnet due to “inappropriate behaviour and comments.”

Rick Brace, President of Rogers Media, said in a statement that the company was terminating the contract of the Blue Jays analyst effective immediately

The 46-year-old former catcher was scheduled to appear in Abbotsford on Feb. 10, 2018 for a UFV Cascades baseball team fundraiser.

Join me in Abbotsford on February 10, 2018 to raise funds for @ufvbaseball https://t.co/xoAb6WGV0i — Gregg Zaun (@GreggZaun) November 16, 2017

“An Evening with Gregg Zaun” was to occur at the Quality Hotel and Conference Centre. The Abbotsford News reached out to organizers of that event, who stated that they will decide how to proceed over the next few days as more details unfold.

Shortly after speaking to organizers, UFV released a statement announcing that they are now looking for a new speaker for the event.

Statement on UFV Baseball fundraising event: https://t.co/9zOIWNXbtm — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) December 1, 2017

The release stated:

“The University of the Fraser Valley baseball program’s fundraising event, scheduled for Feb. 10, 2018, was to feature keynote speaker Gregg Zaun, a former major league player and Sportsnet TV analyst.

In light of the allegations of inappropriate behaviour in the workplace against Zaun which led to his termination by Sportsnet today, UFV Baseball is seeking a new speaker for the event, which will proceed as scheduled.”

-with files from Ben Lypka, Abbotsford News

More coming.