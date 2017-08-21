Four youths arrested for theft from vehicles

Four youths were arrested early Monday morning, in an incident related to theft from vehicles, according to a report from the detachment.

Shortly after 2 am, Cranbrook RCMP members responded to the Mount Royal area after a report of four youths checking vehicles for unlocked doors.

Tow of them were arrested at scene and two more were located hiding nearby. All for have been released to their respective guardians with a Court appearance set for October.

Cranbrook RCMP suggest residents continue to safeguard their property and report any thefts.