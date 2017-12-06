Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc to begin treatment for leukemia

The diagnosis came in April

Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc says he will soon begin treatments for cancer.

LeBlanc says he plans to remain a cabinet minister and Liberal MP while undergoing treatments for chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

He says the cancer was discovered after his family doctor detected an anomaly in his white cell blood count during his annual physical last spring.

The diagnosis came in April.

In a joint statement, oncologist Dr. Nicholas Finn says LeBlanc’s disease is the most common form of leukemia, which must be closely monitored but can be controlled.

Finn says LeBlanc will be able to schedule his treatments, which should wrap up next spring, in a way that will have “minimal impact on his work.”

