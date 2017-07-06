Fire at Moyie Lake destroys trailer

The owners of the completely burned trailer at Eagles Nest Resort on Moyie Lake were not on site but have been notified.

Two trailers at the Eagle’s Nest Resort on Moyie Lake were on fire early Thursday morning, but no one appears to have been injured, RCMP said later Thursday.

Early Thursday morning, close to 1:30 a.m., Cranbrook RCMP were called to a fire at the Eagles Nest Resort, a half hour south of Cranbrook. Cranbrook RCMP on arriving found one trailer fully engulfed and another nearby was on fire.

The occupants of the resort were able to muster together to keep the fire contained to the two sites and keep anyone from getting injured.

“It is amazing to see that the community was able to come together to ensure that no further damage occurred at the Resort,” said Cst. Katie Forgeron in a press release.

An investigation is ongoing and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.