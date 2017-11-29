Fernie to get outdoor skating rink with Calgary Flames Foundation funds

A group of volunteers have come forward to help build the rink

Despite the arena being closed this winter, Fernie will still have a place to skate, thanks to a generous donation from the Calgary Flames Foundation.

After hearing about the tragic ammonia leak at the Fernie Memorial Arena that left three people dead, the foundation has offered the city an outdoor rink package, which includes a set of boards to build the project.

The arena remains closed due to the ongoing investigation into the fatal incident. In the meantime, local hockey teams have had to travel to Sparwood for practices and games.

Council approved the construction of the rink this week, which will be built outside the Aquatic Centre.

One resident, concerned about how the rink may affect neighbors in the community spoke to council during the public comment period on Nov. 27.

He said that there should have been public notification or consultation about the plans beforehand.

“I understand your concerns,” said Mayor Mary Giuliano, adding that the city does not expect there to be excessive noise late at night, or bright lights interfering with the residential units nearby.

“I would like to encourage a positive energy in our community,” said Councillor Jon Levesque.

Coun. Ange Qualizza agreed, stating that the Calgary Flames Foundation has provided Fernie with a tremendous gift.

A group of volunteers have come forward to help build the rink, led by the Fernie Lion’s Club.

The intention is to have the rink ready for the holiday season, with side boards being erected by mid-December.