Ashley Bourgeault and Dominic Neron, whose plane went missing a week ago Saturday in the Revelstoke area.

Families of B.C. couple whose plane went missing not giving up

Six members of Ashley Bourgeault’s and Dominic Neron’s families have travelled to Revelstoke

Carol Barnes assures the search won’t end until her cousin, Ashley Bourgeault, and her boyfriend, Dominic Neron are found.

Six members of the couple’s immediate families have travelled to Revelstoke, including Ashley’s father, Richard Borgeault, and her brother, Richard Jr. to join in the search effort.

Dominic’s brother, Don, and sister, Tammy, are also in the eastern B.C. community awaiting news on the Edmonton couple.

Neron and Bourgeault left from Penticton a week ago Saturday at 2:30 p.m., en route to Edmonton in a single-engine Mooney airplane.

The last evidence of their location came late that evening when a tower picked up a ping from Neron’s cell phone, approximately 20 kilometres northeast of Revelstoke.

The Victoria Joint Rescue co-ordination Centre has been heading up the search which began last Sunday morning.

“The family is holding out hope,” said Barnes, who lives in Edmonton. “We’re not giving up until we bring them home.”

RELATED: Search for missing plane

One Cormorant helicopter and one Buffalo airplane, both from CFB Comox, were part of Sunday’s search effort.

The JRCC plans to end its coordination of the search by tomorrow night unless any new clues are found.

Barnes said with help of dozens of people throughout the region, the family plans to see the search and rescue through to the end.

“There are people coming out of the woodwork to help, local search groups, heli skiers all kinds of people and it’s very heartwarming,” she said. “Every day we wake up with hope, then by the end of the day, you’re dreading that call at 4 o’clock that tells you there’s nothing.

“The family’s not going to stop. They’re coming home no matter what.”

The family is asking anyone who may have sold Dominic or Ashley a survival kit in the last two months, to contact authorities or the family.

Barnes said a trust fund is in the process of being set up to help cover the cost for family members who are in Revelstoke during the rescue effort. Funds will also be collected to support Ashley’s three children, aged 9, 5 and 4.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Weaver makes predictions on Site C and Kinder Morgan
Next story
‘I fell asleep’ admits second mate in 100,000 litre fuel spill off B.C.’s coast

Just Posted

Kootenay authors gather at Lotus Books

An event at Lotus Books in Cranbrook, Saturday, Dec. 2, featured eight local authors offering previews of new work.

Symphony of the Kootenays open rehearsal, Saturday, Dec. 2

The Symphony of the Kootenays holds open rehearsals prior to its Cranbrook… Continue reading

MBSS Wild Senior boys volleyball finish second at provincial championship

Cranbrook boys fall just short of first ever BC title, lose to Semiahmoo in close final match

Women’s and Men’s resource centres launch unique enterprise

Two local centres working for people facing upheaval in their lives have joined forces in a first-of-a-kind partnership, to create a business to raise funds, raise awareness, and help their clients.

Parliament welcomes Cranbrook’s Special Olympians

Roxana Podrasky, Erin Thom and Jonathan Robins given standing ovation in House of Commons

Symphony of the Kootenays open rehearsal, Saturday, Dec. 2

The Symphony of the Kootenays holds open rehearsals prior to its Cranbrook… Continue reading

WATCH: The week in review

A quick look back at some of this week’s top news stories in Cranbrook

Man Back in Custody After Second Drug Seizure in Two Days

A Cranbrook resident is back behind bars and facing new charges after… Continue reading

The small-c commute: I love it

I have lived, worked and studied all over Canada, and I have driven it all.

Cranbrook Elementary Mass Choir Concert celebrates 37 years

A rich and spirited local tradition continues forth this year with the… Continue reading

Kelowna West voters to pick Christy Clark’s replacement in February

Premier John Horgan says while no date yet, he will call the byelection in early January.

Families of B.C. couple whose plane went missing not giving up

Six members of Ashley Bourgeault’s and Dominic Neron’s families have travelled to Revelstoke

‘Coco’ tops box office for second straight week with $26.1M

The film has already racked up a global gross of $280 million

VIDEO: First of three supermoons lights up the night sky Sunday

The moon will be only 492 kilometres further away than its closest orbit to the sun

Most Read