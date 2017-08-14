Evacuation Alert rescinded for Island Pond / Premier Lake Area

The evacuation alert that had been issued for 51 properties and a Provincial campground in the Island Pond / Premier Lake area has been rescinded.

“The BC Wildfire Service has made great progress on the Island Pond Fire. The fire is now 100% contained and they felt it was safe to lift the evacuation alert,” says RDEK Emergency Information Officer Loree Duczek. “We are grateful to all the men and women on the front lines and behind the scenes who have been working to get the fire contained and would like to extend a special thanks to the residents and visitors who have been affected since the fire broke out.”

The fire, which was sparked July 30 when a tree fell on a powerline, is still being actively actioned by the BC Wildfire Service.

Although the alert has been rescinded, Duczek says it’s still important for all residents in the region to remain aware and prepared. “We have received some rain in different parts of the region; however, conditions remain extremely dry and we all need to continue to stay prepared and aware as we still have a lot of summer left.” For more information on the stages of evacuation and tips on how to prepare in the event of emergencies, visit www.rdek.bc.ca.

The campfire ban and Off-Road Vehicle Ban remain in place across the region. For more information on these prohibitions or for the latest status of wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre, visit http://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/safety/wildfire-status