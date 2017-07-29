Victoria childcare centre investigated for ‘Fight Club’

An Greater Victoria child care centre, based in Esquimalt, is in hot water after video surfaced of children fighting on a school ground while supervisors calmly stood by watching.

Video of the incident shows two adult female staff members standing by and letting two young boys roughhouse or fight each other. At one point a group of children can be seen sitting nearby watching and cheering while two young girls also begin to throw each other around and punch.

Island Health is now aware of the incident and say they have started an investigation into Ciara Early Childhood Centre, who are cooperating at this time.

In a statement emailed to Black Press, Island Health says Community Care Licensing is investigating and takes all complaints extremely seriously.

“The safety and protection of children who attend child care facilities is our top priority. Given the serious nature of this event, we are working with the operator on a health and safety plan that will remain in place until the investigation is resolved.”

The centre’s manager, Angelie Friebe, took to Facebook Saturday morning to say the rough and tumble play was not a planned activity, and not approved by her.

“Rough in tumble play is NOT a part of our daily program and the decision of staff to allow it although no one got hurt was and is unacceptable for the following reason, staff are not fully trained on Rough and Tumble Play, it is not in Ciara’s program and was not approved by the Manager, it was not given written support and permission by the parents of the children who choose to engage in it,” read a portion of her statement, which can be viewed in full below.

She goes on to say that none of the children were hurt in the incident, but that hasn’t calmed many people in the community who have now voiced their concerns in the reviews section of the childhood centre’s Facebook page.

More to come…