Emergency personnel set for ice rescue training

Firefighter Bettcher evaluates and modifies ice conditions in support of the upcoming training at Idlewild. Photo: Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services.

Ice training for the firefighters with Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services is set for Wednesday and Friday this week at Idlewild Lake.

Members of Cranbrook Fire & Emergency Services use these exercises to refresh their ice rescue skills.

Firefighters will get the chance to enter the water both as a patient and as a rescuer in order to practice various methods of ice rescue in a safe and controlled environment.

Training will be happening between 9am and 11:30am both Wednesday and Friday. The area being used is well marked with ribbon and cones, as ice conditions at Idlewild are currently extremely dangerous.

The City of Cranbrook reminds residents that we are into the time of year where ice starts to form on local water bodies. Ice, especially thin ice and ice of poor quality, like it is now does create many dangers for kids and pets who may be unaware.

It is important for parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of thin ice. Please stay off the ice and keep your pets off the ice until it is at least six inches thick.