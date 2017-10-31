Members of the newly formed East Kootenay Sexualized Assault Response Team (EK-SART) sign the protocol officially launching the program. Left to right: Nancy Reid, Director of Women’s Services, CMHA Kootenays; Carey Fraser, CMHA Kootenays; Katie Chave, Community Based Victim Service Worker, Summit Community Services; Chanin Murray, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, Interior Health; Const. Katie Forgeron, Cranbrook RCMP; Diane Whitehead, Aboriginal Health Liaison, Ktunaxa Health Council. (Barry Coulter photo)

EK-SART launches after years of planning

New team created to help victims of sexualized assault

The efforts of several years have come to fruition this week with the establishment of a Sexualized Assault Response Team in the East Kootenay.

A Sexualized Assault Response Team is a team made up of different community agencies and emergency responders that have collaboratively planned out how they will respond to disclosures of sexualized assault.

Locally, the East Kootenay-Sexualized Assault Response Team (EK-SART) will include an RCMP member, a Sexualized Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE), a physician, a Community Based Victim Service Worker, a First Nation’s Advocate, and a team of volunteers that will serve as advocates and supports for people who have experienced sexualized assault, according to Nancy Regular, SART Coordinator for the Canadian Mental Health Association for the Kootenays (CMHA).

Continued from A1

“Sexualized assault is a global issue, it affects all communities,” Regular said. “Our unique community needs a coordinated, collaborative, and compassionate response to serve the needs of persons who experience sexualized violence.”

As of December 2016, there were 14 sexualized assaults reported in Cranbrook for that year.

“Most statistics show that one in three women will experience sexualized violence in their lifetime, so we know that underreporting is an issue here. This is likely because in our society, people that disclose that they have experienced a sexualized assault often face disbelieving and stigmatizing attitudes.

“Our hope is that with the EK-SART in place, more people will feel comfortable disclosing and reporting what happened to them, although we would like to emphasize that no one is ever obligated to report what happened to them, and that people who experience sexualized violence can receive care, resources, and support through the EK-SART without ever being under the obligation to report to police.”

The creation of EK-SART has been a long time in the works, and this week, Tuesday, Oct. 31, the new team members signed off on the protocols and the team is up and running

“Various community programs have been advocating for more coordination and better care for people who experience sexualized assault,” said Nancy Reid with the CMHA. “This project officially began in May when a project coordinator was hired after CMHA received a one-year grant from the BC government.”

Members of the public interested in helping deal with the issue can apply to serve on the EK-SART volunteer team. EK-SART volunteers will work to provide information to, to support, and to advocate for people who have experienced a sexualized assault. Call Volunteer Kootenays to set up an application appointment. If someone in your life discloses that they have experienced a sexualized assault, believe them, ask them what they need, and help them access whatever they feel will help them in their healing process.

The community can also access the EK-SART by calling the Women’s Shelter and Helpline at 1-800-200-3003. If you want to discuss your options with someone you can request to speak with an EK-SART volunteer. A volunteer can talk with you about your options or connect you with resources, and you under no obligation to report the sexualized assault.

Previous story
TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

Just Posted

Power In The Music: Burton Cummings in Cranbrook

Burton Cummings demonstrated why he is still one of Canada’s greats at a sold out concert at the Key City Theatre Sunday, Oct. 29.

Supreme Court to rule on Ktunaxa Qat’muk appeal

Ktunaxa argue religious freedom was violated when ski resort plan was approved near Invermere.

Stetski calls for ammonia phase-out in arenas

Kootenay-Columbia MP rises in the House of Commons to respond to Fernie tragedy.

Cranbrook RCMP Investigating Fatal Vehicle Vs Pedestrian Collision

On Saturday, October 28, Cranbrook RCMP responded to an early morning collision… Continue reading

RCMP warn of ongoing scam

Police say con artists are posing as members of the Canada Revenue Agency.

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

WATCH: The first climbing tournament held at ARQ Mountain Centre

Over 200 people from B.C. and Alberta attended the first climbing tournament… Continue reading

EK-SART launches after years of planning

New team created to help victims of sexualized assault

Darkness on the Waterfront

Cranbrook Community Theatre presents Arthur Miller’s “View From The Bridge”

Letters to the Editor: Oct. 31

Parkland Re-zoning This is the first and only letter I have ever… Continue reading

Dominion Securities donates to Symphony

RBC-Dominion Securities last week made a donation of $1,000 to the Symphony… Continue reading

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

The Kelowna-based Carson Air plane crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains in 2015

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Most Read