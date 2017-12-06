Dog license renewal notices in the mail

For the Townsman

Renewal notices for 2018 dog licenses in the City of Cranbrook are coming to mailboxes around the community this week.

If you currently have a dog license, the City will be sending you a renewal notice, if you have not already received it. You are asked to please wait until you get your renewal notice before visiting City Hall to get your 2018 dog license.

Licenses issued for dogs are valid for the calendar year (January 1 to December 31) and can be purchased at City Hall. The licensing fee for a sterile dog is $40.00, and the fee for an intact dog is $60.00.

If you renew your license before February 28, 2018 you will receive a $25.00 discount on your licensing fee.

“People would be surprised at the number of stray dogs we have to take to the SPCA, simply because the dog has not been licensed,” says Naomi Humenny, Bylaw Services Officer. “As a result, we have no access to the owner’s information and no way to return the dog home.”

Under the City of Cranbrook Animal Control bylaw, any person that is a resident of the City and who is the owner of a dog two (2) months of age or older, needs to ensure that they have a valid dog license. No person shall own, keep or harbour an unlicensed dog in the City of Cranbrook.

For more information about dog licensing, you can contact the City by calling 311. To review the City of Cranbrook Animal Control Bylaw, please visit the City website.

Previous story
Hope fades in finding vulnerable B.C. wildfire evacuee
Next story
B.C. barber among Canada’s 10 best

Just Posted

RCMP arrest two after vehicle chase

At approxmiately 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, a police officer from… Continue reading

Kimberley Alpine Resort to open this weekend

The ski hill will be open for the season as of Saturday, Dec. 9

Video: The Cranbrook Community Band

The Cranbrook Community Band rehearses ahead of its Yuletide concert, set for Saturday, Dec. 16, at Knox Presbyterian.

Local medical marijuana retailer says more details on government’s plan for pot are needed

The sale of medical marijuana is not being addressed yet, says Tamara Duggan of Tamarack Dispensaries in Kimberley

Reflecting on fall legislative session

Kootenay East MLA Tom Shypitka talks about working in the official opposition

Video: The Cranbrook Community Band

The Cranbrook Community Band rehearses ahead of its Yuletide concert, set for Saturday, Dec. 16, at Knox Presbyterian.

Investigation ongoing at Fernie Memorial Arena

The Free Press sat down with City of Fernie officials to discuss what they know as of this time.

YouTube Canada Reveals the top videos of 2017

From a sea lion that got a bit too frisky to a toddler stealing popcorn from Prince Harry - we watched it all

Feb. 24 brings the Coldest Night again to Cranbrook

A family-friendly winter fundraising event for Cranbrook and Kimberley’s homeless, hungry and hurting; the WALK takes place on the evening of February 24, 2018.

VIDEO: Giving the gifts of whale snot, prosthetic eyes and formula

Snot samples are collected from humpback whales by flying a small drone near their blower

Rogers considers selling Toronto Blue Jays

Company says sale could free up capital for its main communications businesses

Cranbrook Legion Continues Tradition of Philanthropy

Friday, November 24, was a busy afternoon at the Legion branch. Branch 24 and the Legion Ladies Auxiliary combined to donated $12,400 to a wide variety of local charities and organizations.

World O’ Words: My bandwidth is full up

This is a relatively new word, but it sounds like it could be a very old one.

WATCH: Mount Baker engages in 16 Days of Activism Campaign

Paul Rodgers Students and teachers at Mount Baker Secondary School are engaging… Continue reading

Most Read