Disturbance Leads to Arrest of Female with Seven Outstanding Warrants

Early Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, Cranbrook RCMP arrested a Cranbrook resident who had seven warrants for her arrest.

At approximately 400 this morning Cranbrook RCMP were called to the 1200 Block of Cranbrook Street N for a complaint of persons knocking on doors and disturbing people at the hotel. RCMP members attended and were directed to a vehicle in the back parking lot. Cranbrook RCMP spoke with the occupants of the vehicle and recognized that the female passenger of the vehicle had warrants for her arrest for incidents which had occurred in and around Cranbrook.

The 19 year old female was arrested and will appear before the courts today on charges of theft and fail to attend court.