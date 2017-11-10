Delta Police vehicle.

Delta police administer naloxone during traffic stop

The man was travelling the wrong way down Scott Road when he was pulled over

An ordinary traffic stop ended in a Delta police officer administering naloxone Thursday night, after a man driving on the wrong side of the road began showing signs of a drug overdose.

Around 9 p.m. on Nov. 9, police saw someone driving northbound in the southbound lanes in the 8000 block of 120 Street. Police say the driver had a plausible explanation for his driving pattern, saying he had worked a long day and was simply tired on his way home.

According to a police report, there were no obvious indicators of impairment on the officer’s first interaction with the driver. The officer was intending to issue a violation ticket based on the danger of his driving.

When the officer returned to the vehicle to serve the ticket, the driver was slumped over the wheel. He was unresponsive and showed signs of an overdose. The officer administered naloxone, and the driver became immediately more responsive.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment relative to a drug overdose. He was issued a 24 hour driving prohibition, and Delta police are now continuing with an investigation of impaired driving.

“This serves of another example of the dangers of impaired driving that are not just limited to alcohol but extend to drugs as well,” the police report reads.

“This situation could have ended tragically on multiple levels that could have impacted many last night. Fortunately the officer was out patrolling the streets and had naloxone at the ready.”


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
The further adventures of FozzyFest
Next story
B.C. launches new drug-checking program, expands fentanyl testing

Just Posted

Wild Theatre’s ‘The Lodge:’ When double-bookings go terribly wrong

The Wild Drama season is underway and approaching opening night for its… Continue reading

WATCH: Barenaked Ladies live at the Key City Theatre

The Canadian rock legends performed songs from their new album as well as their numerous hits

RCMP deliver Q3 crime stats

Calls for mental health issues decreasing due to work by mental health liasion officer.

Serious injuries in Highway 95A accident

RCMP respond to collision near Mission-Wycliffe Road Tuesday night.

Peabody debuts at city council meeting

Mike Peabody, who won a local byelection, officially joins mayor and colleagues at city hall.

Watch: Cranbrook’s week in review

A look at the top stories this week in Cranbrook

Watch: Cranbrook’s week in review

A look at the top stories this week in Cranbrook

The further adventures of FozzyFest

Paul Rodgers reports on the latest travails of the ‘Little Music Festival That Could’

Diabetes Canada sets up clothing donation bins in Cranbrook

The average person throws away 37 kilograms of clothing and textiles every… Continue reading

Loving and Hating the Church: Part II

Rev. Yme Woensdregt Last week, I wrote the first part of this… Continue reading

Paradise (Papers) by the dashboard light

Carolyn Grant The CRA is reviewing and will take appropriate action.” There’s… Continue reading

Kimberley Alpine Resort gears up for another season

Cold temperatures and snow have helped to build a base on the ski hill.

Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Allan Schoenborn killed his daughter Kaitlynne and sons Max and Cordon in their Merritt home in 2008

B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Patrick Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano

Most Read