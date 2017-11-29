Cranbrook RCMP make meth, fentanyl bust

Police seized almost an ounce of methamphetamines and Fentanyl,Tuesday, Nov. 28

On November 28, members of the Cranbrook Crime Reduction Unit, General Duties and Police Dog Service took more hard drugs off the streets.

As a result of an investigation a traffic stop was conducted and police seized almost an ounce of methamphetamines and Fentanyl, a substantial amount of cash and other evidence related to drug trafficking as well as several knives.

Two adult males and a female were arrested on scene.

Two were released and a 33-year-old man out of Cranbrook has been held and for the second time this year will be charged with possession of controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Once again, excellent work by members of your Cranbrook RCMP Detachment in continuing their great efforts to keep Cranbrook a safe community.

