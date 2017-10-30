Cranbrook RCMP Investigating Fatal Vehicle Vs Pedestrian Collision

On Saturday, October 28, Cranbrook RCMP responded to an early morning collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian on Theatre Road.

Cranbrook RCMP were called around 130 on Saturday morning to a collision on Theatre Rd. When RCMP arrived they noted a woman performing CPR on an unresponsive man. RCMP took over CPR until the Cranbrook Fire Department arrived. Unfortunately the male pedestrian died on scene.

The driver and passenger in the vehicle are co-operating with the investigation and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision. Police are continuing to investigate with the assistance of a Traffic Analyst from Nelson.

Cranbrook RCMP is asking anyone who might have been in the Theatre Road area around the time of this incident to contact them if they have any information to provide.

