Councillors appointed to various committees

Council divided up their responsibilities on various committees during Monday’s regular meeting in chambers at city hall. The appointments will expire in November 2018, as municipalities across the province will head back to the polls for local civic elections.
Appointments are as follows:
Advisory Planning Commission
Councillor Wes Graham, Councillor Mike Peabody
Cranbrook Public Library Board
Councillor Norma Blissett
Urban Deer Management Advisory Committee
Councillor Isaac Hockley, Councillor Wes Graham
Heritage Committee
Councillor Danielle Eaton
Personnel Committee (Committee of the Whole)
Mayor Lee Pratt appointed as chair
Cranbrook History Centre
Councillor Norma Blissett
Cranbrook and District Chamber of Commerce
Councillor Ron Popoff
Cranbrook Tourism Society Board
Councillor Mike Peabody
Ktunaxa Kinbasket Treaty Advisory Committee
Councillor Danielle Eaton, Mayor Lee Pratt
Regional District of East Kootenay
Mayor Lee Pratt, Councillor Wes Graham, (Councillor Danielle Eaton, Councillor Ron Popoff appointed as alternates)
Kootenay East Regional Hospital District Board
Mayor Lee Pratt, Councillor Wes Graham, (Councillor Danielle Eaton, Councillor Ron Popoff appointed as alternates)
In addition to appointments, council also set dates for their regular meetings for the 2018 calendar year.
Those dates are:
Jan. 8
Jan. 22
Feb. 5
Feb. 26
March 12
March 26
April 9
April 23
May 7
May 28
June 11
June 25
July 16
Sept. 17
Oct. 1
Nov. 5 (inaugural meeting after municipal election)
Nov. 26
Dec. 10