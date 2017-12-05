Councillors appointed to various committees

Council divided up their responsibilities on various committees during Monday’s regular meeting in chambers at city hall. The appointments will expire in November 2018, as municipalities across the province will head back to the polls for local civic elections.

Appointments are as follows:

Advisory Planning Commission

Councillor Wes Graham, Councillor Mike Peabody

Cranbrook Public Library Board

Councillor Norma Blissett

Urban Deer Management Advisory Committee

Councillor Isaac Hockley, Councillor Wes Graham

Heritage Committee

Councillor Danielle Eaton

Personnel Committee (Committee of the Whole)

Mayor Lee Pratt appointed as chair

Cranbrook History Centre

Councillor Norma Blissett

Cranbrook and District Chamber of Commerce

Councillor Ron Popoff

Cranbrook Tourism Society Board

Councillor Mike Peabody

Ktunaxa Kinbasket Treaty Advisory Committee

Councillor Danielle Eaton, Mayor Lee Pratt

Regional District of East Kootenay

Mayor Lee Pratt, Councillor Wes Graham, (Councillor Danielle Eaton, Councillor Ron Popoff appointed as alternates)

Kootenay East Regional Hospital District Board

Mayor Lee Pratt, Councillor Wes Graham, (Councillor Danielle Eaton, Councillor Ron Popoff appointed as alternates)

In addition to appointments, council also set dates for their regular meetings for the 2018 calendar year.

Those dates are:

Jan. 8

Jan. 22

Feb. 5

Feb. 26

March 12

March 26

April 9

April 23

May 7

May 28

June 11

June 25

July 16

Sept. 17

Oct. 1

Nov. 5 (inaugural meeting after municipal election)

Nov. 26

Dec. 10

