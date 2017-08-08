Community health workers set to strike

More than 200 employees announce they will walk off the job on Friday

Dozens of community support workers employed by an agency with locations around B.C. are set to go on strike on Friday.

The BC Government Employees Union, which represents the 221 staff at the home support agency We Care Home Health Services, announced the move a statement late Tuesday, citing “several months of unsuccessful negotiations.”

“We Care employees are currently paid less than direct employees doing the same work at Fraser Health – the health authority that contracts them through We Care – and they are seeking to narrow that pay gap,” the union’s statement said.

It said the reps are also seeking changes to scheduling practices.

BCGEU president Stephane Smith said essential services, such as providing medications and meal preparation, will continue without disruption.

The union said its member will start with a rotating strike, but did not say where.

A request has been made for comment from Fraser Health.

More to come.



