Civic byelection set for Oct. 21

Residents of Cranbrook are set to go to the polls in October in order to fill a vacant Councillor position. Voting for the by-election is tentatively slated for Saturday October 21, 2017, with two advanced polls scheduled for Wednesday October 11 and Wednesday October 18, 2017.

The by-election was confirmed by Mayor Lee Pratt at the regular meeting of Council on July 17 following the resignation of Councillor Tom Shypitka. Shypitka was elected the MLA for Kootenay East in the May 9th provincial election and made the decision to step away from his municipal post in order to focus on his provincial role.

The City of Cranbrook has hired Sarann Press to act as the Chief Election Officer, whose role officially began on August 2. Press was most recently the Chief Election Officer for both the District of Sparwood and the District of Elkford during the 2014 municipal elections.

“I am excited to work with the City of Cranbrook and staff and look forward to the by-election set for this fall,” Press says.

Those interested in being a candidate in the October by-election, nomination packages will be available for pickup at Cranbrook City Hall starting on Wednesday August 16, 2017.

Over the next few weeks, information regarding the by-election will be made available through the City of Cranbrook website, through the City’s social media channels and through the City’s local media partners.