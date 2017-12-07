City repairing water main break

Water service is being shutdown near the Cranbrook Golf Course this morning for an emergency water main repair.

Public Works water crews will be shutting off water to residents on 2nd Street South between 27th Ave South and 31st Ave South, which will also include residents on the 2B Street cul-de-sac.

Once the water service is restored, residents can expect some dirty water in their taps. Please simply run your cold water taps until the water runs clear.

The City of Cranbrook apologizes for any issues this work may cause and appreciated the patience and understanding of those residents being affected.

Public Works will have water service restored as soon as possible.