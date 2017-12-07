City repairing water main break

Water service is being shutdown near the Cranbrook Golf Course this morning for an emergency water main repair.

Public Works water crews will be shutting off water to residents on 2nd Street South between 27th Ave South and 31st Ave South, which will also include residents on the 2B Street cul-de-sac.

Once the water service is restored, residents can expect some dirty water in their taps. Please simply run your cold water taps until the water runs clear.

The City of Cranbrook apologizes for any issues this work may cause and appreciated the patience and understanding of those residents being affected.

Public Works will have water service restored as soon as possible.

Previous story
North Korea says war is inevitable
Next story
Oscars org adopts code of conduct after Weinstein expulsion

Just Posted

RCMP arrest two after vehicle chase

At approximately 4:05 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, a police officer from… Continue reading

Calgary Olympic bid should not include Lake Louise: Stetski

Plans for Calgary to bid on the 2026 Olympic winter games should… Continue reading

City repairing water main break

Water service is being shutdown near the Cranbrook Golf Course this morning… Continue reading

Kimberley Alpine Resort to open this weekend

The ski hill will be open for the season as of Saturday, Dec. 9

Video: The Cranbrook Community Band

The Cranbrook Community Band rehearses ahead of its Yuletide concert, set for Saturday, Dec. 16, at Knox Presbyterian.

Video: The Cranbrook Community Band

The Cranbrook Community Band rehearses ahead of its Yuletide concert, set for Saturday, Dec. 16, at Knox Presbyterian.

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 7

Godspell; Fearmongering about electoral reform; The deer

Higher winds could complicate California wildfire fight

The expected strength of the winds have reached uncharted territory

B.C. byelection a test of Trudeau’s popularity, Scheer’s rookie leadership

Liberals and Conservatives battle it out for South Surrey-White Rock riding

Federal court dismisses Taseko’s judicial reviews

Two judicial reviews filed against the Minister of Environment, the Attorney General of Canada and the TNG have been dismissed

North Korea says war is inevitable

North Korea says war is inevitable as allies continue war games

UPDATE: Al Franken resigns from Senate amid allegations

Announcement coming from Sen. Franken amid fresh accusations

Yukon the dog safely home after two weeks lost on the Alaska Highway

Trucker returns lost dog back to his home in North Pole, AK

Australian Parliament allows same-sex marriages

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said 62 per cent of registered voters favoured reform.

Most Read