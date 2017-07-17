Christy King takes helm at East Kootenay SPCA

For the Townsman

The BC SPCA announced Monday the appointment of Christy King as the new manager of the society’s East Kootenay Branch in Cranbrook. King is taking over from Brenna Baker, who served as manager for the past three years.

King, who is from B.C.’s Sunshine Coast, has been an animal care attendant and supervisor at the Sunshine Coast SPCA branch in Sechelt for the past four years and brings a wealth of animal welfare and customer service expertise to her new role.

“Christy’s energy, motivation and enthusiasm will serve her well as she takes on this new leadership position,” said Tracy Westmoreland, the BC SPCA’s regional manager for the Interior.

King studied at the University of Victoria and later earned a veterinary assistant diploma. She worked for five years in veterinary clinics before joining the SPCA.

The East Kootenay SPCA provides a wide range of services for nearly 800 injured, abused, neglected and homeless animals and serves the communities of Invermere, Windemere, Fairmont Hot Springs, Canal Flats, Elkford, Scookumchuck, Wasa, Kimberley, Cranbrook, Jaffray, Elko, Radium Hot Springs and Edgewater.