Joshua Michael Lemire, 20, has been charged with one count of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal. (Facebook)

Charge laid against B.C. man in cat torture

Joshua Michael Lemire, 20, has been charged with one count of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal.

Charges have been laid against a Duncan man accused of taking part in the torture of a cat, then sharing the photos and video of the incident with the animal’s owner.

Joshua Michael Lemire, 20, appeared in court yesterday, charged with one count of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal.

Court records show Lemire had previously been charged with assault and uttering threats in 2016. In that case he was found guilty and sentenced to one year of probation.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP say further charges are being considered against other youth who were involved as well.

Read More: Cat torture recorded on Snapchat

The family cat, named Gigi, is only one-year-old and its owners — including Sharline Haglund — say Gigi was drugged, shaved and tossed out a window by a group of teens that included Joshua Lemire.

Haglund confirmed on Wednesday afternoon the presence of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, a synthetic drug that acts as a stimulant and hallucinogen, was found in Gigi’s system when she was taken to the vet.

“She’s been sketchy from the drugs and not acting like herself, but it looks like she will be fine. Her hair will grow back, but I’m still shaking after all of this,” Haglund said.

The incident was recorded and send via Snapchat to a Duncan teen in the wee hours of Tuesday morning by a group of people she used to associate with.

It was about 3 a.m. when the videos began arriving showing what looks like the animal being drugged, shaved, and bleached.

The accused have been questioned by authorities and members of the RCMP have photographed the animal for evidence.

A fundraiser set up to help cover veterinary bills has already raised more than $1,000.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Cranbrook gets new, much-needed psychologist

Just Posted

Cranbrook gets new, much-needed psychologist

Dr. Thompson is now the only registered psychologist in the entire East Kootenay

Cranbrook snow plow operator helps save elderly man

The 73-year-old man had fallen at his isolated home, and finally was able to call for help

Trouble at the drive-thru

Customer freaks out after finding order not complete

Townhouse development will be going ahead on 4th Street South

The proposal to build a townhouse-style development on 4th Street South, near… Continue reading

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Video: Just before Locals Coffee House, Nov. 18, at the Studio Stage Door in Cranbrook

Trouble from the double-booking? You ain’t seen nothing yet

Wild Theatre’s ‘The Lodge’ opens at the Key City Theatre tonight, Thursday, Nov. 23

Charge laid against B.C. man in cat torture

Joshua Michael Lemire, 20, appeared in a Duncan court room charged with one count of causing unnecessary pain/suffering to an animal.

Cokato resident receives Order of Canada

Dr. Bryan Kolb has been instrumental in helping society understand what happens inside our heads

Oxford Dictionary responds by video to Victoria boy’s bid for levidrome

William Shatner tweet garners attention of Oxford

Site C allows more wind, solar energy, experts say

Lawyer, economist argue for completion of B.C. Hydro dam

Record-high temperatures reached in 18 spots in B.C.

White Rock, Victoria and the Fraser Valley made new records for the unusually warm November day

Supreme Court to hear case on whether ISPs can charge for IDing online pirates

Film producers seeking to crack down on people who share copyrighted material illegally

Canadian initiative fuelled by Terry Fox’s dream may be only hope for young cancer patients

Young cancer patients in rural or remote areas did not always get the testing available

Most Read