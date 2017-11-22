B.C. cat torture recorded on Snapchat, sent to owner

The ear of Gigi the cat is now marked with ‘666’. (Submitted)

“I can’t stop shaking,” Haglund said. “Last night was so bad my teeth were clattering.”

A family cat that was allegedly drugged, shaven and tossed out of a window by a group of teens and one young adult has found its way home.

Sharline Haglund has confirmed Gigi the cat, a one-year-old calico is back where she belongs after the indoor cat’s horrifying trip out.

“We are going to the vet,” Haglund said Wednesday morning. “They said to call…and they would test her for drugs and look her over.”

The incident was recorded and send via Snapchat to a Duncan teen in the wee hours of Tuesday morning by a group of people she used to associate with.

It was about 3 a.m. when the videos began arriving showing what looks like the animal being drugged, shaved, and bleached.

The cat also has “666” written in her ear.

Afterward, Gigi was thrown out the window and into the cold, dark night.

What Haglund and her family they saw on the social media sight shook them to the core.

The accused have been questioned by authorities and members of the RCMP have photographed the animal for evidence.

After the information got out on Facebook, a woman wrote to say she’d been out for a walk when Gigi ran up to them.

“She came running up to me and meowing like crazy,” she wrote on Facebook. “I quickly knelt down and put her in my hoodie to warm up. She is indeed shaved and very shaky she also has 666 in her ear. Her owners came and got her and she is safe.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the vet bills. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/z8zed5-justice-for-gigi to learn more.



