Cariboo backcountry closed to public until further notice

All backcountry Crown lands in the Cariboo region will be closed as of 1:30 p.m. Friday, until further notice.

That’s according to BC Wildfire Service, in hopes the closures decreases the chances of more wildfires sparking. There are currently 148 fires burning in the province.

Weather in the region remains tinder-dry with weather forecast to include thunderstorms and potential rain during the weekend.

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson said Thursday that the increased threat of naturally caused fires means it’s more important than ever to prevent human-caused fires.

“We have very, very dry conditions all around the province, so any additional fires starting have implications about the resources available to fight them,” he said.

A ban on off-road vehicles in the backcountry in the Southeast, Cariboo and Kamloops fire centres also remains in effect.